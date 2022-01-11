High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.45

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.45 and last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 9828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$509.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.62.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.72%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at C$49,025. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,955. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $90,786.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

