HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

