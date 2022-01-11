Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMCBF shares. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

