Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68,113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

