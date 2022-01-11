Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of HRL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 43,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
