HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 473 by Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 473 ($6.42) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 480 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 484 ($6.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.42) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.69).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 493.10 ($6.69) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 494.40 ($6.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £100.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 417.26.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

