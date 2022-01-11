HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $3,900.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000106 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00130408 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.