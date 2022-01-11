Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €57.10 ($64.89) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.28 ($70.78).

ETR BOSS traded down €1.80 ($2.05) on Tuesday, hitting €49.70 ($56.48). 436,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.28 and a 200 day moving average of €51.54. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.30 ($28.75) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

