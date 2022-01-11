Huntsman Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

HUN stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

