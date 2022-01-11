Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.85.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $343,189,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $53,439,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

