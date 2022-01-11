Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $235.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the highest is $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.32. 1,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,411. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

