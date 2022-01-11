Hush (HUSH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $468,803.85 and $49.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00331336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00131070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00083478 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.