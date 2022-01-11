Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.22.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

