Hydra Price Tops $6.73 on Major Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $503,841.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00016120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,127,121 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.