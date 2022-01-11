Hyman Charles D Sells 57,825 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,825 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

