IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG opened at $2.86 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.