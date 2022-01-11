Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ichor worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ichor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ICHR stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

