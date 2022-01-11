ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.57

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 362185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

