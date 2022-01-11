Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $209,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 127.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

