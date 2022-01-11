Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE MSI opened at $256.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

