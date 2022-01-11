Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.41.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.59. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.64 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

