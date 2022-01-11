Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

