Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

IPO opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

