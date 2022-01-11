Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after buying an additional 2,485,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.