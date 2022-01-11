IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,251 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up about 7.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $219,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,529. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.