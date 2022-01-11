Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

PI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of PI stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

