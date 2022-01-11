Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

