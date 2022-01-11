Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

