Inscription Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

