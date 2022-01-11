Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.