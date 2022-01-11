Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 667,069 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

