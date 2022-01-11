Inscription Capital LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

