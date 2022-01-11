Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. 257,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.