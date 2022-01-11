Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,806 Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

