Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Beam Global by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $144.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of -0.10.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

