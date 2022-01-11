Inspire Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 592.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 306,122 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $934.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 950,792 shares worth $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

