Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after acquiring an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trimble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

