Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,907 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

