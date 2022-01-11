Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SEA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $1,425,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

NYSE SE opened at $187.10 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

