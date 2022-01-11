Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.93 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.