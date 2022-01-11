Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $486.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

