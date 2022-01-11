Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $238.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insulet exited the third quarter on a mixed note with lower-than-expected adjusted earnings and a revenue beat. The decline in Drug Delivery sales in the reported quarter is discouraging too. On the positive note, over the past year, Insulet has been outperforming its industry. A year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line during the third quarter of 2021 on solid uptake of the Omnipod system, both in the United States and international markets, buoys optimism. This growth was primarily due to robust revenue growth in the Omnipod product line. The data presented at EASD 2021 demonstrating the efficacy of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System looks encouraging. Expansion of both margins is another upside. The raised full-year and fourth quarter 2021 revenue outlook is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.90.

PODD stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

