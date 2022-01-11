Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPCIF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

