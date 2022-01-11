Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.80. Interface shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 196,061 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. Interface’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $39,138,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

