Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $31.54 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.