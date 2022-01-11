International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down to $135.03

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.03, but opened at $131.81. International Business Machines shares last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 99,676 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.
The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
