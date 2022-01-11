International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down to $135.03

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.03, but opened at $131.81. International Business Machines shares last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 99,676 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.