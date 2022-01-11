International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.65) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215.91 ($2.93).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 161.45 ($2.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.48. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.