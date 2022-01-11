International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ILAL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. International Land Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Land Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

