International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

NYSE IP opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

