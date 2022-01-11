Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $173.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.